What preventative measures does the school take to minimize conflict between students?
Some examples follow:
We teach about Emotional Intelligence throughout the K-12 experience. A preventative measure taken to minimize conflict between students throughout the entire district is teaching the Warrior Way: Respect. Work. Belong. At the elementary level, Social Emotional Learning (SEL) is taught in various ways, including: conflict resolution, perspective taking, empathy, self-regulation skills that include recognizing one’s feelings, calm down techniques, relationship skill building, growth mindset, goal setting, stress management, getting to know and love your brain, anger management, friendship skills, bullying, assertiveness, self-talk, tattling versus reporting, lying, gossip/rumors, kindness, value of education, healthy relationships, and problem solving. Other measures taken at the middle and high school level include Second Step, MindUp Curriculum, Zones of Regulation and Growth Mindset. PBIS: Positive Behavior Intervention Support Program in the Elementary & Middle School, Whole Child Initiative Program/Character Development Program, and lastly offering a chill zone which is a safe quiet area available to all students to take a break.
How does your school foster kindness and understanding between your students, and prepare them for the larger world?
Students engage in cooperative learning activities and group projects to help them prepare for their futures.
In addition to coordinated efforts such as celebrating Kindness Week, friendship groups designed to teach positive relationship skills and kindness, there are numerous ways staff model and teach respect every day.
When conflict between students does arise, what steps does the school take to help the students resolve their conflict?
Each conflict is handled on a case by case basis in response to the circumstances. Counselors, administrators, and teachers assist students in resolving conflicts. Students are encouraged to reach out to a trusted adult to help them. All students are reminded that if the conflict is not resolved to continue to ask for help until it is.
Students are usually separated and allowed time to cool down. Each student is given time to talk over the situation with the building principal or administration. Conflict resolution strategies are used which is followed by a repair between the students.
How are the students taught to work through conflicts?
Students are taught conflict resolution skills that embrace the following theories: Nonviolent Communication by Marshall Rosenberg, PhD, Circle of Security, PeaceKeepers, and Solution Focused.
Caledonia Area Public Schools (K-12)
Answered collaboratively by the school administration and counselors: Superintendent Craig Ihrke, MS/HS Principal Nathan Boler, Elementary Principal Susan Link, MS/HS Guidance Counselor Brent Schroeder, and Elementary Counselor Susan Howe
