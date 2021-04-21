What preventative measures does the school take to minimize conflict between students? How does your school foster kindness and understanding between your students, and prepare them for the larger world?
At St. John’s Lutheran School we tell our students to treat others as you would want to be treated. Essentially, we want to reflect the love of Christ in all we think, say, and do. John 13:34A says “Love one another as I [Jesus] have loved you.” We practice showing our love of Christ and our respect for each other through our words and actions. Our students at St. John’s know the truths of the Bible, namely, that God sent his Son out of love to take away our sins. To understand that love even further, we read in 1 John 3:16 “Jesus Christ laid down his life for us and we ought to lay down our lives for our brothers and sisters.” Therefore, we encourage our students to take their Christian beliefs and attitudes with them wherever they go on their journey in life.
When conflict between students does arise, what steps does the school take to help the students resolve their conflict? How are the students taught to work through conflicts?
We coach our students through a conversation; we take the time to have all parties communicate the problem in their words, we seek to understand the gravity of the situation from all perspectives, and lastly we work to find a resolution that best fits those involved. It is our hope that they are able to use the communication skills they are taught at St. John’s to assist in conflict resolution if it should arise. The blessing of our school is that we know God has forgiven our guilt that often accompanies the conflict and further that we can forgive each other. We not only teach students how to “resolve conflict” but also to deal with guilt. We get to say, “God forgives you, and I forgive you too.” Ephesians 4:32 focuses us on God’s gift of forgiveness, “Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other, just as in Christ, God forgave you.”
St. John’s Lutheran School (K-8)
Principal Kyle Seim
