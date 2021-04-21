What preventative measures does the school take to minimize conflict between students? How does your school foster kindness and understanding between your students, and prepare them for the larger world?
Before the COVID epidemic we would meet every Monday morning convocation for prayer and community time. I would use that time to teach religious and life lessons. I would very often emphasize both the Golden Rule and Jesus’ command to love one another. We also mix our older students with the younger students as mentors and leaders. If conflict does arise we deal with it immediately with an emphasis on putting the responsibility back on the student. Kindness and understanding is a hallmark of a religious school. We emphasize tolerance, that all are equal in God’s eyes, and that we treat others as Jesus would. We emphasize being good to each other, wishing each other well and community.
Often during convocation we would take up the issues of tolerance, good behavior, world issues (peace, justice, equity, respect of differences, etc). We want our students to be positive members of their family, community and church. Understanding that there is a bigger world with diversity, other opinions and lifestyles is part of a well-rounded education. It has been more difficult this year because we were not able to meet as a community. But these topics are still emphasized by me and by the staff.
When conflict between students does arise, what steps does the school take to help the students resolve their conflict? How are the students taught to work through conflicts?
Our approach has been to talk with the students individually first to assess the situation and arrive at the truth. When talking to the students we emphasize that they take responsibility for their actions. We further try to get them to understand the incident from the other person’s perspective. Once we have arrived at the student accepting responsibility for their actions, what was wrong with what they did, what do we need to do to fix the situation and how could we have handled this situation better. I then have the two students meet to make amends and commit to making things better going forward.
St. Mary’s Catholic School (K-8)
Principal Brother Roger Betzold
