Common questions to ask ourselves when deciding to speak up are: Is it respectful? Does it hurt anyone’s reputation? Is it done for personal gain? What could be the negative effects of speaking up? What could be the positive effects of speaking up?
CS: I believe it is always important to acknowledge the difficult topic and ask the other party if they are ready to address it or would be willing to address it in the future.
TB: I feel it is important to address issues in a timelier fashion and not let things build up to a point where it can seem overwhelming which increases emotional responses.
JOM: Not every issue needs to be addressed but NOT addressing important issues as they arise often creates a bottleneck of emotion and resentment—which is damaging to relationships. How do you know what needs to be shared? Are you having a hard time letting it go? Does the issue keep popping up in your mind? That is a sign that you need to say something. The tricky part is saying what you need to say respectfully—and then knowing that you can’t control how others receive it and how they respond to it.
