Is it a good idea to talk through difficult topics when they arise, or is it better to let it blow over without being directly addressed? How do you know if it is a situation where it is worth speaking up?
CPS: It is best to deal with difficult topics when a productive conversation can be had between all parties. Each situation is different and there are times when this can happen quickly. When this is not the case, it is best to set a time to come back to the conversation and evaluate if you have arrived at an appropriate climate to address the situation. Again, norms/guidelines and a discussion regarding the five key elements of emotional intelligence would be beneficial at the outset of such a conversation.
