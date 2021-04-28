What are possible benefits to having productive conversations about hard topics?

CPS: When ground rules and norms are established, and people have an understanding of emotional intelligence, the benefits of having conversations on difficult topics are endless. People grow and learn from such conversations and have a better understanding of themselves and others. 

CS: Parties gain self-awareness and more understanding of the other.

TB: We can gain knowledge, perspective and empathy towards others. We become more self-aware and make changes to be a better human and be more respectful towards others.

JOM: Hard deep conversations where both people want to understand the other person build real true connection and mutual respect. Those kinds of conversations are hard and scary because we have to be willing to be vulnerable, but if we can do it, we grow, become more accepting of others in general, and it allows us to put down our defensiveness and anger.

