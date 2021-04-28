What are possible negative outcomes that could come from discussing difficult topics?
CPS: Negative outcomes transpire when there is an absence of ground rules and an understanding of emotional intelligence. If people discuss topics that are difficult with an absence of ground rules and an understanding of emotional intelligence, the discussion can and often does provide fuel to biases and causes harm to relationships.
TB: When we feel attacked or ambushed that can sometimes push us further into a defensive stance which causes us to double down on our beliefs and shuts off any notion of changing our view. Someone could use a negative interaction to strengthen a bias or generalization they already hold. This could lead to a “Us vs Them” mentality on the issue and people then become unwilling to see the other side or viewpoint.
JOM: If both people are not fully invested in really listening and coming to an understanding (not necessarily an agreement), fight or flight will happen. Either an argument will erupt or someone will shut down and move away from the discussion. Both are damaging to the relationship and the possibility of ever discussing difficult things. There is the chance that both will become even more entrenched in their beliefs and less chance that they will trust the process again.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.