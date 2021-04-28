What are some characteristics of small towns that could actually help these conversations be productive?
CPS: Everyone knows everyone. This can be something that can be both helpful and difficult when having open conversations. Building capacity for emotional intelligence, regardless of where you reside is a key component of productive conversation.
TB: People in small town communities live there for multiple reasons and those reasons can be the common ground to initially start with. We all have more in common than we think and we all share a lot of values and want the same aspirations in life. Once we get to know others and share those common values we often treat each other with more care and understanding.
JOM: In small towns we have the advantage of really knowing our neighbors and having a better understanding of who people are. Even though we may disagree about issues, we also see our neighbors being good people, good parents, good community members. I hope that allows us to disagree about issues and not dislike the person (that we go to church with, work with, sit at ballgames with).
