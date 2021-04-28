What are some characteristics of small towns that make it difficult to have these conversations openly?
TB: Small towns often consist of people from similar race, religion, culture and viewpoints. When someone or something different from the “norm” is presented it forces people to think or look at something differently. Small towns can sometimes become an echo chamber in that we only hear or see things in a way that aligns with what we already believe. Change is always difficult and a process that takes time and contemplation to either move forward or stay the same. Small town culture can also sometimes be to keep things private and suppressed within the family system which can then cause discomfort once things are out in the open.
CPS: Difficulty with open conversations is not unique to small towns. That being said, larger towns may have more resources and opportunities for people to connect with others with whom one may be more comfortable connecting with. It may be difficult for a person with differing thoughts or opinions to find a place where they can be comfortable sharing their thoughts and opinions.
JOM: A large number of people avoid conflict at any cost. This is probably more true in small towns where news travels quickly. This is because Belonging is a very basic need for all people and the fear of not belonging is big. We protect it at all costs. Fear causes people not to be able to have conversations openly; fear of not belonging, fear of judgement and ridicule, fear of not being understood.
