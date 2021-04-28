If a conversation starts to turn too defensive, aggressive, or emotional, what should the parties do, to help bring it back to a productive discussion?
CPS: This is likely something that should be set up prior to the conversation as one of the norms, or ground rules. It is OK to take a break from a conversation. Very few decisions, actions, or conversations take place from an emotional perspective. Emotions are fantastic, but can also be dangerous and cloud rational thought.
Emotional Intelligence is defined as “the capacity to be aware of, control, and express one’s emotions and to handle interpersonal relationships judiciously and empathetically.” Daniel Goleman is an American psychologist who helped popularize emotional intelligence. He identifies five key elements to emotional intelligence: 1) Self-awareness; 2) Self-regulation; 3) Motivation; 4) Empathy; 5) Social Skills. A link to a website explaining these five elements follows: https://www.verywellmind.com/components-of-emotional-intelligence-2795438
CS: Roll with resistance/acknowledge limitations; validate the other’s emotions; check tone of voice and body language (self); redirection; agree to table the topic.
TB: Being upfront that the conversation is going off track and possibly putting that topic or issue on the “shelf” to be revisited later when emotions have calmed. Trying to find common ground surrounding the topic and working from there. Writing down the concerns or issues on paper to be more objective about how the topic is discussed.
JOM: Recognize it. Stop talking. Be quiet and check in with yourself to see what has caused you to become aggressive. Can you calm yourself enough to share what you notice and how you are feeling? Listen to how the other person is feeling. To avoid blaming or pointing the finger, use I statements: I feel…..when…. and I’d like……If the relationship is important to you, recognize that no disagreement is worth damaging that connection, but many of our best connections come from sticking in there during difficult conversations.
