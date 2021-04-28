Can you talk a little bit about why it is so common (and understandable) to have defensive, aggressive, or emotional responses to conversations that touch on topics like religion, identities, race? What are some things to keep in mind for conversations related to these topics, or similar?
CPS: People have all been brought up differently and have had unique experiences. When discussing religion, identity, race, and other subjects that are deeply personal, it isn’t surprising that people can become defensive, emotional and even aggressive. This is why it is important to formulate norms, expectations and ground rules prior to having such conversations.
Listen with the intent to understand. Share your opinion calmly and rationally. Think about things from the other person’s perspective. Respect individuality. We are all individuals and we all formulate our own opinions.
TB: We become defensive when we perceive a threat or have fear of the unknown. What we believe can often be stronger than what we know to be fact which feeds emotional responses. Avoiding wording that presents one idea as completely wrong and the other completely right can help avoid becoming defensive. Being respectful of others views and being more specific about the issue or topic being discussed not making generalized statements about the topic or person.
JOM: Most of these hard conversations are “personal.” They hit at WHO we are, what we have been taught as we grow up, and what our most treasured role models believed. Many times we don’t really even know why they believed certain things but we defend their stances anyway. Then there are those of us who may have witnessed our own loved ones mistreated and rejected because of the color of their skin or their sexual orientation, for example, and we will always protect those people that we love and feel a sense of belonging with. Our most aggressive and emotional responses come when we feel that we have to defend and protect.
