Sometimes the “agree to disagree” notion can feel dismissive, if one party is trying to make what they feel is an important point, and the immediate (and only) response they get is, “let’s agree to disagree.” What are some tips to navigate conversations where ultimately each party ends the conversation with differing viewpoints, but they still feel heard by each other, and satisfied that it was a productive conversation?
CPS: It is always important to listen with the intent of understanding the perspective while being respectful of one another. People’s opinions and perspectives vary widely from person to person and can change over time. Everyone has the right to express their opinions and beliefs.
JOM: Sometimes this is said as a refusal to even have a discussion, even an “I don’t care” attitude that conveys a lack of desire to hear and understand someone; an “I’m not interested in hearing you” comment. But if we are willing and able to have a meaningful discussion where each person is heard and we can all share our ideas and thoughts, then it is more acceptable to agree to disagree in the end.
TB: By having reflective and active listening we acknowledge other people’s thoughts and views but are still able to express our views and differences. Compromise and acceptance of differences are important skills to bring into a conversation.
