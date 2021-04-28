Do all difficult conversations need to end with all parties agreeing with each other?
CPS: No. Respect and understanding, however, should be the goal. Everyone is entitled to their opinion.
TB: We do not need to agree with opposite views or thoughts but we need to be able to accept that not everyone sees or feels the way we do on the topic or issue and they have that right.
JOM: Not all difficult conversations need to end with agreement. Most don’t and we don’t need to completely agree. I always hope that I can see another perspective, learn something new, and/or understand why someone feels the way they do. People want to be heard and acknowledged and that doesn’t always have to end with agreement.
