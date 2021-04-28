What are some tips to keep in mind when having a difficult conversation, in order to keep it as productive and non-confrontational as possible?
CPS: It is always important to listen. Listening with an intent to understand and reflect on the fact that everyone has their own perspective. It is generally a good idea to approach situations by formulating norms, expectations and ground rules if possible prior to having conversations that might prove to be difficult. It is always good to treat everyone involved with respect and kindness as core values to all interactions.
CS: Active listening skills: listening and observing non-verbal cues; appropriate feedback (paraphrasing to confirm understanding of what other person is saying); non-judgement Person-centered (good old Carl Rogers): genuineness; acceptance (unconditional positive regard); empathy
TB: Checking judgements and biases at the door. Being able to sort opinion from fact. Coming into a conversation with an open mind and being open to learning something new. Having emotional intelligence to feel an emotion but not act on it within the conversation. Let the other person complete a thought before speaking and be an active listener to their words. Treating and speaking to the other person in a way you would want to be treated. Trying to avoid black and white interpretations, overgeneralizing, selective information gathering, taking things personal and blaming of others can be helpful.
JOM: Listen to Understand: Most of us listen to another person and spend a lot of time planning how we will respond or defend our opinion. Try just listening.
Be curious. Are there questions that I can ask that will help me find out how they came to their way of thinking?
Remember: People are multifaceted. One opinion or strongly held belief does not make who they are.
Reasonable conversations only happen when people feel emotionally safe to talk—if there is a sense that the other person is defensive, angry, condescending, or ridiculing, people either shut down or strike out with their own anger or defensiveness. So we need to check ourselves before we have a conversation to see if we are creating a safe environment for a reasonable and productive conversation.
