It all started with a Houston high school graduating class who wanted to give back and created “The Bus’ which was featured in many area events. Near the entrance of the playground, featured will be a replica of the famous bus.
“The bus has been around for thirteen years,” Mission 66 Committee member Bruce Vonderohe said.
The Houston Class of 1966 put in motion a project to update the city park playground. The project idea originated back in 2016, but members of the class have been involved for a long time.
The playground project is called “Mission 66” Playground and work has already begun as the build is set to take place May 1-5. The playground will be located at the Houston City Park.
“Mission 66” got its name from a project put into effect during the Eisenhower administration,which was a ten year project that began in 1956 to improve the park system, following the building of the interstate highways system.
