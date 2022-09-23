The following non-confidential traffic and criminal cases were compiled from reports released from the court administrator’s office Sept. 8-Sept. 15, 2022. Ages are given at time of offense.
MINN. STATE PATROL
MINN. STATE PATROL
Parker Reid Howland, 19, La Crescent, Minn., speeding, fined $135.
Jeffery Darnell Smith, 23, driving after suspension, fined $275.
Thayne Albert Stieg, 26, Reed City, Mich., speeding, fined $135.
David James Wooden, 54, La Crosse, Wis., speeding, fined $125.
Mykiah Joseph Lee Young, 20, Wabasha, Minn., stop lamps not activated, fined $105.
HOUSTON COUNTY SHERIFF
Peter Jacob Nestor, 27, Webster, Wis., third degree burglary, continued, probation, local confinement 2 days.
Dominic Lloyd Oehmigen, 19, Spring Grove, Minn., domestic assult, stay of adjudication, continued, probation, fined $75.
Dustin Gene Arentz, 21, La Crosse, Wis., speeding, fined $135.
CALEDONIA POLICE DEPT.
Peter Roland Degallier, 33, Winona, Minn., speeding, fined $125.
Isaac Allen Kruckow, Caledonia, Minn., 16, lack of protective headgear while riding a motorized scooter, fined $95.
LA CRESCENT POLICE DEPT.
Barbara Ann Bates-Morrison, 54, Peterson, Minn., expiration of drivers license, fined $175.
Tristen Russell Fuchsel, 20, La Crescent, Minn., license plate impoundment, continued for dismissal, continued, probation.
Alex Dean Hendricks, 21, La Crosse, Wis., uninsured vehicle, fined $275.
Alicia Marie Hendricks, La Crosse, Wis., driving after revocation, fined $275, passing a parked emergency vehicle, fined $50.
Maressa Ann Marie Hendricks, 22, La Crosse, Wis., operating a motor vehicle after license suspension, fined $275, uninsured vehicle, fined $200.
Mackenzie Capri Gabrielle, 23, West Salem, Wis., possession/sale of a small amount of marijuana, fined $125.
Marshal James Knight, 19, Eitzen, Minn., speeding, fined $135.
Spencer Joseph Mandt, 24, Rochester, Minn., speeding, fined $215.
Valencia Patrick Nash, 23, Stevens Point, Wis., uninsured vehicle, fined $275, child passenger restraint system, fined $50.
Louise Anne Schmal, 24, Caledonia, Minn., speeding, fined $115.
MINNESOTA DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES
Ryan Patrick Faherty, 40, Onalaska, Wis., fishing-extra line, fined $50.
Barbara Ruth Burroughs, 68, Houston, Minn., duty to drive with due care, fined $115.
