Horse suspected stolen from Upsala found dead

Richard, the sorrel Belgian, that was reported stolen from his corral near Upsala, Dec. 7, 2022, was found dead, late Wednesday, April 12.
Owner Katie Gerads said as the snow began melting that her neighbor had found Richard on his property, about one-eighth of a mile from the Gerads.
He was laying on the side of a hill with his head pointed toward the bottom of the hill, a very unnatural position for a horse to just lay down and die naturally in,” she said.
Gerads said a Morrison County deputy came out to the property where Richard was laying the following morning and photographed the scene.
Sheriff Shawn Larsen said the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office said it appeared the horse had been deceased for quite a while and that the case is still under investigation.
Gerads said she finds it suspicious that Richard suddenly turned up dead in the neighbor’s pasture.
“It was a very clear shot from the main road where he was found, so if he was just hanging out and grazing in the area, someone would have seen him driving by,” she said.
In addition, Gerads said, no fencing was down the night he disappeared. As it had snowed that very night, there were also no tracks showing him walking over to the neighbor’s pasture, she said.
“We 100% know he was stolen. We just don’t know how he ended up way over there dead, especially when he was in good health before he went missing,” she said.
How Richard died remains unknown. Since the ground is currently too wet and frozen to move him, Gerads said they have been unable to examine the side closest to the ground. Since there is no obvious bullet wound from what they can tell, Gerads said she’s considering having a blood and tissue sample collected for testing to determine whether he was injected with a substance that may have ultimately led to his death.
Regardless of how Richard died, it is a loss that is nevertheless felt deeply for the family.
