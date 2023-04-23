    Richard, the sorrel Belgian, that was reported stolen from his corral near Upsala, Dec. 7, 2022, was found dead, late Wednesday, April 12.

    Owner Katie Gerads said as the snow began melting that her neighbor had found Richard on his property, about one-eighth of a mile from the Gerads.

Horse suspected stolen from Upsala found dead

Remembering the sweet and gentle giant, the Gerads family is grieving the loss of their horse, Richard, after a neighbor discovered him dead on his property, April 12.
