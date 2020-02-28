Three Hopkins wrestlers are going to the AAA state tournament as section champions.
Senior Demetrius Patton (160 pounds), junior R.J. Chakolis (195) and senior Deonte Bryant (220) will open state competition in a session that begins at 9 .m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Xcel Energy Center in downtown St. Paul.
Chakolis has been there three previous seasons, while Patton and Bryant also return to St. Paul with prior state experience.
The Hopkins stars proved themselves in 6AAA section action Feb. 22 at Edina.
Patton won his title by pinning Eden Prairie’s Jordan Todd in the second period of their title match. Earlier in the season. Todd had scored a 3-2 decision over Patton.
“That was the best match Demetrius has wrestled all season,” said Hopkins head coach Ben Tinkham, referring to the pin in the section finals.
“My motto is: Never settle,” said Patton, who goes to state with a 29-11 record. “Todd is really strong and loves to throw people, but I wasn’t going to let him throw me. This will be my third year going to state. The first year, I lost my two matches, and last year I won the first one and lost the next two. I want to go farther this year.”
Chakolis had to go into overtime for a win against Minnetonka’s Quinn Sell, who came into the match ranked fifth in the state at 195.
“I have wrestled Quinn three times this season,” Chakolis said. “He is really strong, and I think he tries to be kind of a bully. I tried to match his power with finesse, and in overtime I was able to take him down with a single-leg.
“The last two years, I won my first match at state. I want to at least place this year.”
Chakolis goes to state with a 34-4 record and already has 152 career wins.
Bryant is having a great senior season with a 23-2 record.
In the section finals, Bryant was able to earn a 4-3 decision over Sam McEnally, one of Waconia’s top wrestlers.
“He likes to shoot, but with my long arms, he had a hard time doing that,” Bryant said.
As for his outlook at state, Bryant said he thinks he can win it all this weekend.
