Cooper plays in one of the toughest sections in the state with top-ranked Hopkins and second-ranked Wayzata both expected to once again meet in the 6AAAA section final.
Hopkins won the section and the state championship last season with an undefeated record, and the Royals bring back six of its seven top scorers from a year ago – including University of Connecticut recruit senior guard Paige Bueckers. She had 779 points last season.
Senior guard Kayhla Adams (296 points), sophomore guard Amaya Battle (273 points), freshman forward Taylor Woodson (250 points), sophomore forward Maya Nnaji (247 points) and sophomore guard Alayna Contreras (89 points) are all also back.
Dlayla Chakolis (450 points) is the lone graduate out of last year’s top seven scorers. Overall, only five players graduated with over 15 players back.
Wayzata was ranked second last season too, but only one team can make state in the section, and all three losses were against Hopkins in a 26-3 season.
Five of the Trojans top seven scorers return in 2019-20.
Junior guard Jenna Johnson (444 points), senior forward Annika Stewart (354 points), sophomore guard Mara Braun (325 points), senior guard Alivia Arnebeck (101 points) and senior Jasmine Smiley (90 points) are the top point scorers back from last season.
Graduates Kallie Theisen (413 points) and Mimi Schrader (142 points) are the two players who finished in the top seven in points not back for the Trojans.
This season, both Hopkins and Wayzata look to be on similar paths with 5-0 overall starts. Hopkins hosts Wayzata on Jan. 21, and Wayzata hosts Hopkins on Feb. 14.
