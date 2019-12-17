Cooper boys basketball earned the No. 2 seed in the 6AAA section last season but was upset by seventh-seeded Benilde-St. Margaret’s. DeLaSalle ended up making state in the section.
The road to state will be just as tough in the 6AAAA section with defending champion sixth-ranked Hopkins and ninth-ranked Wayzata in the way.
Hopkins returns senior 6-foot-5 guard Kerwin Walton from last season but graduated four of its top five scorers – NCAA Division I University of Arizona’s Zeke Nnaji, Jalen Dearring, Andy Stafford and Dane Zimmer.
Nnaji (702 points), Dearring (273 points), Stafford (267 points) and Zimmer (224 points) leaves the need for others to step up in 2019-20. Walton (451 points), a four-star recruit, looks to be the leader, and 6-foot-2 sophomore guard Andre Gray (63 points) is considered a top wing/guard prospect in his class.
Wayzata graduated its top two scorers from brings back several top players from a year ago.
Sophomore 6-foot-5 guard Camden Heide (402 points) , sophomore 6-foot guard Kody Williams (280 points), junior 6-foot-1 guard Eddie Beeninga (101 points) and senior 6-foot-3 guard Jacob Wildermuth (85 points) all return.
Jacob Beeninga (606 points), Luke Paulson (432 points) and Keaton Heide (129 points) all graduated.
