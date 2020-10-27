The Hopkins VFW will host its annual Turkey and Ham Spin at noon Saturday, Nov. 14, at the VFW, 100 Shady Oak Rd. The raffle is a fundraiser for the purchase of holiday baskets to be distributed to veterans and families in need in the Hopkins and St. Louis Park communities. Last year, 45 baskets were distributed. This year’s plan is to distribute 45 gift certificates to a local grocery store. 

