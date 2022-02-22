Included in the department’s reports Feb. 8 through Feb. 14 were these incidents:

Feb. 8 - Residential burglary on the 200 block of 6th Avenue North.

- Theft by swindle on the 000 block of Saint Albans Road East and the 400 block of 16th Avenue North.

Feb. 9 - Attempted commercial burglary ont he 000 block of 5th Avenue South.

- Burglary and recovered stolen vehicle on the 1300 block of Highway 7.

Feb. 10 - Burglary on the 100 block of Blake Road North.

Feb. 11 - Catalytic converter theft on the 600 block of 14th Avenue South.

- Catalytic converter thefts on the 600 block of 13th Avenue South.

- Catalytic converter theft on the 1200 block of 7th Street South.

Feb. 13 - Burglary phone call on the 900 block of Westbrooke Way.

Feb. 14 - Theft over crypto currency on app on the 700 block of Drillane Road.

