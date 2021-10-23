The Lake Conference girls cross country meet featured some of the state’s premier runners Oct. 14 at Gale Woods Farm in Minnetrista.
Two of the best performances came from Hopkins’ freshmen phenoms Sydney Drevlow and Daphne Grobstein. No one could keep up with St. Michael-Albertville senior Ali Weimer, who won the 5K race in 17:17, but Drevlow never lost sight of the leader and took second place in 17:41. Just as impressive as Drevlow’s second place was Grobstein’s third place in 18:13.
“Sydney and Daphne are two of the top girls in our conference and our section [6AAA],” Hopkins head coach Mike Harris said. “They will be a great 1-2 punch for us until the time they graduate. Our top three girls – Sydney, Daphne and Elsa Bergman – have been doing some of the tough workouts with our boys team. With their work ethic, we are seeing steady improvement.”
Bergman ran 19th in the Lake Conference meet in 19:07. Hopkins’ fourth and fifth runners, Lila Shaver (20:54) and Giese Marguerite (20:58) improved their times. Lillian Wanzek, Ruby Schweigert and Livia Hernke also ran for the Royals in the conference meet.
The Hopkins girls ran fifth among seven Lake schools.
On the boys side, Hopkins was up against two of the best teams in the state – Wayzata and Minnetonka. The Royal boys took fourth in the team standings.
“We didn’t have our best day,” Harris said. “But I was really proud to see our two sophomores, Tony Provenzano and Landon Hering, make the all-conference team. Landon made it by .01 seconds over a Wayzata runner.”
Provenzano placed seventh with a 5K time of 16:04, and Hering ran 16:41 for 18th place.
Ali Shuayb of the Royals finished 21st in 16:44. Logan Drevlow took 31st place in 17:03 and captain Sam Gausmann finished 33rd in 17:11.
Other Hopkins boys who competed in the Lake meet are Judson Schultz, Hans Greenwood, Henry Scheible, Tristan Schmanski, Mitchell Dolynchuk and Miles Harris.
Next for the Hopkins boys and girls team is the Section 6AAA Meet Wednesday, Oct. 27, at Gale Woods Farm.
“Our section includes two of the best boys team’s in the state – Wayzata and Minneapolis Southwest,” coach Harris said. “We would need a special day to finish ahead of either team.”
On the girls side, Wayzata looms as the section favorite. And there could be an opening for Hopkins to earn a state berth – the top two teams advance.
“It will be exciting to see what we can do,” Harris said.
