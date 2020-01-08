The Hopkins Center for the Arts will host the Arts North International Juried Arts Exhibition through Saturday, Feb. 15. An opening reception will be 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, with an award presentation at 7 p.m.
In its 25th year, the exhibition (formerly Arts in Harmony) is a competitive juried show, drawing entries from the United States as well as Canada, Poland, Indonesia and the United Kingdom. The exhibition showcases work from 13 classes of media.
Most of exhibitions at the center highlight works by regional artists. Some of the local artists include Raghda Skeik of Minnetonka and Cynthia Fleury of Eden Prairie.
“Arts North International is unusual for us in that it showcases talent well beyond the Midwest – from around the globe,” said Lynn Anderson, executive director, who added that this is the largest international juried show in Minnesota.
Of the 900 works submitted for juried selection, 173 works were chosen for the show by jurors, Curt Pederson, senior curator at American Swedish Institute, and Morgan Clifford, artist and retired professor at University of Wisconsin-River Falls.
“It is also unique in that we partner with the American Swedish Institute,” Anderson said, noting selected works will be shown for an extended amount of time at American Swedish Institute.
“We feel honored to be able to bring a show of this kind to Hopkins,” she said. “Last year, an artist traveled 2,000 miles to attend the opening; we look forward to seeing who makes the trek this year.’
