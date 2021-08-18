Kenny Novak Sr. had many shining moments in a coaching career that spanned 67 years, but his greatest thrill was simply to serve as an assistant coach with his son, Kenny Novak Jr., at Hopkins.
Father and son were virtually inseparable, working together in practice, sitting side by side in games and making scouting trips every week to watch upcoming opponents.
When Novak Sr. passed away in late July, it was not only a great loss to Novak Jr. and the rest of the family, but also to an entire community. A memorial service and celebration of the coach’s life had to be postponed two weeks ago, due to increasing concerns over COVID-19. An alternative date will be announced in the near future.
“This has been a very difficult time,” Novak Jr. said on Aug. 5. “My dad’s greatest strength as a coach was that he believed in people. Everyone could feel that. No matter what, he thought the kids he coached could do it.”
What was it like to be alongside his father on the bench for more than 30 years?
“He would fight tooth-and-nail, whether we were winning or losing,” Novak Jr. said. “He expected the players to work hard, dive for loose balls and box out. The pace of the game, aggression and confidence were important to him.”
Novak Jr. first realized his father’s skills as a coach when he was going into high school at Hopkins Lindbergh. Some coaches’ sons are handed starring roles by their dads, but that was never the case for Novak Jr., who didn’t become a varsity starter until his senior year. Lindbergh earned the only state basketball berth in school history at the end of that season (1973-74).
Before the Hopkins School District split into Lindbergh and Eisenhower High attendance areas, Novak Sr. was head coach at Hopkins, where he replaced coaching legend Butsie Maetzold in 1956.
Novak Sr. said many times that he learned a lot from Maetzold, yet he developed his own coaching style.
“My dad was process oriented, not just on the basketball court, but in other areas,” Novak Jr. said. “When the lawn was supposed to be mowed, it had to be mowed.”
Novak Jr. inherited his dad’s love of coaching. When he graduated from Augsburg College in Minneapolis, the younger Novak was eager to begin coaching high school basketball. His first head-coaching job was at Blaine High School, where he asked his dad to be his assistant. Within five years, Blaine was in the state finals, losing to Bloomington Jefferson 54-37 in the championship game. When the opportunity to coach Hopkins was presented to Novak Jr. in 1989, he jumped at the chance. Father and son were coming home.
John Hedstrom, who coached Minnetonka to two state boys basketball titles and is now the activities director at Park Center, has the perspective of playing for Novak Sr. and also serving five years as an assistant at Hopkins with both Novaks.
“Coach Novak [Sr.] had the influence of a father on me,” Hedstrom said. “In 1982, I was captain on the last team at Hopkins Lindbergh. Later, I was on the bench with him, and then when I moved over to Minnetonka, I coached against the Novaks for 13 years. The concepts Kenny Sr. taught are timeless. His intensity and expectations were always high. And there was never any doubt about what he wanted to see on the court. I remember some of the things he said, like ‘Be quick, but don’t hurry.’ He was a special person. In 67 years, just think of all the lives he touched.”
