Honor roll: Local Mankato Graduates

Minnesota State University - Mankato

Spring 2022 graduates

Students listed multiple times obtained more than one degree.

Peyton Rothanburg, BS, Finance

Charles Beauchamp, BS, Construction Management

Jacob Chase, BS, Finance, Cum Laude

Jacob Chase, CERT, Business Analytics, Cum Laude

Natalie Koppendrayer, BS, Psychology, Magna Cum Laude

Alec Schimming, BS, Construction Management, Cum Laude

Kayla Walsh, BS, Nursing, Summa Cum Laude

Brooke Winkelman, BS, Nursing, Magna Cum Laude

