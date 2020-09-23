There was still fun to be had during Homecoming Week for Caledonia High School students. Students enjoyed dress up days, drive your tractor to school day and many more activities. Sam Privet and Lyza Hoscheit were crowned Homecoming King and Queen, while the prom court coronation also took place as well, where Tayler Kohlmeier and Brody Johnson were crowned Queen and King. Follow the gallery to see more Homecoming fun photos, submitted by Teri Larson/Caledonia Public Schools. 

