The Minnetonka Millers have had a habit of playing well in August for many years, and last week added another chapter to the legacy, wrapping up state Class A playoff pool play with a 4-0 record. Then, on Aug. 16, they whipped the Metro Knights 8-2 in the first round of the State Class A Tournament to improve to 29-5 for the year.
“We had some big games,” Miller manager Kevin Hoy said. In its first two playoff games early in August, the Millers defeated the Minneapolis Blue Sox 18-0 and then beat the Mudhens 13-5. It was more of the same last week, with the Millers defeating the Minneapolis Angels 12-2 and St. Paul Air Freight 12-0. That’s an average of 13.75 runs a game in the playoffs.
Hot hitting continued in the state tourney Sunday, particularly in the bottom of the sixth after the Metro Knights had pulled their starting pitcher.
Blaine Rutledge hit a 400-foot homer off the scoreboard in right-center at Palm Field in St. Anthony. Later in the inning Joe Shallenberger hit a 390-foot homer over the center-field fence and Mike Davis connected on a 370-foot homer down the left-field line.
“I was sitting on a fastball, and I got one,” said Rutledge, who had hit a foul-ball 420 feet in his first at-bat of the game. “That one stayed fair for about two seconds,” he said.
Shallenberger, who has hit most of his 200-plus career homers to left and left-center fields, went dead center on Sunday afternoon. “I wanted to show the other guys where the big part of the park is,” he said.
“After Blaine and Joe homered, I wanted to join the party, too,” said Davis, who had hit a foul-ball homer in a previous at-bat. “This is the second time this season that Joe and I have gone back-to-back.”
In addition to the homers, Jack Hanson and Ryan Poppitz had three hits each, Davis added a double and a single and Joe Abellera hit two doubles. Starter Brandon Broxey picked up the mound win and had a perfect game going through 4 and 2/3 innings.
In playoff pool action, Shallenberger, known by the nickname “Mr. August,” led the way against the Angels, going two-for-two with two walks and four RBIs. He was not the only one with a hot bat. Rutledge, Davis, Connor Trygstad and Hanson each added two hits. Poppitz Jordan Amundson, and Zack Trygstad each contributed a hit.
Miller starter Donny Erdall allowed only one hit in five innings and struck out 10. Mike Sturek and Alex Twenge relieved.
In the win over St. Paul Air Freight, a nine-run fifth inning told the story. Shallenberger had another big game, going two-for-three with a walk and an RBI. Hanson was three-for-three with three runs scored and two RBIs. The Millers’ attack included one hit each by Rutledge, Poppitz, Mason Nadolney, Will Sturek, Joey Danielson and Zack Trygstad.
“Joe [Shallenberger] is one of our late-season guys,” Hoy said. “It is extraordinarily often that he has a big day in August.”
Hoy crew of seasoned veterans - Abellera, Erdall, Davis, Rutledge, Poppitz, Steve Schmitz, Zack Trygstad and pitcher Brandon Broxey - are others he can always count on in August.
Hanson, a rookie infielder, is piling up multi-hit games. “Jack has impressed me with the way he squares up on the baseball,” Hoy said.
The state tourney continues this weekend at Palm. Quarterfinal games are set for Saturday, Aug. 22. Championship Sunday will begin with semifinal games and conclude with a 5 p.m. championship contest. Minnetonka has won a state-record 14 state Class A championships. The Millers’ quarterfinal game will be against Baseball 365 at 4 p.m. Saturday, the 22nd.
