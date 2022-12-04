Highway 10 traffic reopened on Nov. 23 to two lanes of traffic in each direction between Seventh and Cutters Grove avenues and Thurston Avenue through the city of Anoka as highway construction concluded for the season.
The newly constructed westbound bridge over the Rum River and all ramps that were closed during construction have also reopened; however, westbound Highway 10 access from Fairoak Avenue will remain closed between Highway 10 and Main Street Service Road, according to a press release from the Minnesota Department of Transportation. Although major road work on Highway 10 has ended for the season, construction crews will continue working on noise walls near Highway 47, Highway 169 and Ferry Street, and on the westbound Highway 10 Bridge at Thurston Avenue, weather permitting.
The release states that the 2022 construction season saw completion of the westbound Highway 10 Rum River Bridge and the Fourth Avenue Bridge. The new construction includes the new Rum River Regional Trail crossing.
Additional work included building a Main Street interchange and construction of the westbound Highway 10 bridge over Fairoak Avenue; a new eastbound bridge and portion of the new interchange at Cutters Grove and Thurston avenues and a new roundabout on Thurston Avenue at Green Haven Parkway.
Through the winter months, roads will remain as they are now, including the new bridges and temporary signals that currently provide access around the areas of Fairoak, Thurston and Cutters Grove avenues.
During the winter season, walkers and bikers can cross Highway 10 at Main Street, at Fairoak Avenue and at Thurston and Cutters Grove avenues.
Temporary traffic signals at Fourth Avenue and Pierce Street and Pleasant Avenue, and at McKinley Street and Highway 47 and St. Francis Boulevard will both remain operational year-round during the Highway 10 Anoka project.
Motorists are advised to be alert when driving on Highway 10 this winter, due to new bridges and temporary signals in the area, the release states.
Next year, MnDOT will again restrict traffic to a single lane through the area for construction of the new eastbound Highway 10 Rum River Bridge. In addition, Highway 47 and Ferry Street will be rebuilt as a single point urban interchange. Motorists can expect closures and detours during the work. Noise wall construction also will be done during the 2023 construction season.
The new eastbound Highway 10 bridge over Fairoak Avenue and the new westbound Highway 10 bridge over Thurston Avenue also will be built during the 2023 construction season and motorists will also be detoured during the work.
MnDOT and the city of Anoka are working together to reconstruct and improve roads and bridges on Highway 10 between Thurston and Seventh Avenue through Anoka. When complete, the two-year Highway 10 project will improve traffic flow, decrease traffic delays and increase safety, the release states. Construction is anticipated to be completed in spring 2024.
For more information, including upcoming traffic impacts, visit the Hwy 10 Anoka project webpage at https://bit.ly/3gKz6xx.
For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org.
