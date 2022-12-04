traffic

Highway 10 traffic reopened on Nov. 23 to two lanes of traffic in each direction between Seventh and Cutters Grove avenues and Thurston Avenue through the city of Anoka as highway construction concluded for the season.

The newly constructed westbound bridge over the Rum River and all ramps that were closed during construction have also reopened; however, westbound Highway 10 access from Fairoak Avenue will remain closed between Highway 10 and Main Street Service Road, according to a press release from the Minnesota Department of Transportation. Although major road work on Highway 10 has ended for the season, construction crews will continue working on noise walls near Highway 47, Highway 169 and Ferry Street, and on the westbound Highway 10 Bridge at Thurston Avenue, weather permitting.

