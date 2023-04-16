St. Mary’s Church of Stillwater is going through restorations and hosting a silver tea fundraiser May 7.
St. Mary’s Church is 158 years old, and the last major renovation was in the 1990s. There is need for plaster repair, painting, reinforcement of the foundation and new flooring and pews.
Women of St. Mary’s have historically supported the church through a variety of events such as fairs, card tournaments, bake sales and suppers.
The first silver tea was held in 1939 and became an annual event up until 1960. Past teas included a sale of “fancy work” and baked goods.
This year’s silver tea fundraiser will support women as well as the church’s renovations.
The fundraiser, held at the historic Lowell Inn in Stillwater, will include high tea and a spiritual reflection titled, “The Discipleship of Women, a Call to Follow Christ,” by Father Austin Barnes, parochial vicar of St. Mary’s.
The renovation includes sacred art depicting holy women of the Old and New Testament, and Barnes has been working to educate and inform parishioners on these women and their connection to the patron Saint Mary. Barnes will reflect on how women can respond to the great commission and Archbishop Hebda’s Synodal call to be active disciples.
Another upcoming fundraising event, the young adult charity gala, is planned for April 22 at Rose Hall in the church of St. Michael.
