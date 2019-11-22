A Nov. 12 public hearing on awarding Ultra Machining Company (UMC) an investment fund grant for its 52,000 square-foot expansion was continued to Nov. 25 in part because no representatives from the company were present at the meeting.
The City and UMC are applying for a $300,000 forgivable loan from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development to support UMC’s land acquisition expenses.
In August, UMC announced it had entered into a letter of intent with the City of Monticello’s Economic Development Authority (EDA) regarding the potential expansion of the UMC facility at 500 Chelsea Road East, in Monticello.
At the time of the August announcement, UMC Chief Operating Officer Jaci Dukowitz said, “Our current and future demand from key customers in the medical and aerospace industries are pushing the need to develop a new production facility to relieve capacity pressure at our existing site. The expansion will allow the incorporation of new processes, products, and customers. It’s an integral part of our next phase of growth and we’re excited to be embarking on this initiative.”
The EDA, in partnership with the City of Monticello, will be working to acquire land and implement economic development incentives to support the development. The expansion is tentatively planned to begin in late 2019 or early 2020. The UMC expansion is intended to occur adjacent to their current facility along Chelsea Road. Development of the new facility will create a campus setting for UMC which will allow it to be more efficient with its workforce and production processes.
UMC’s project is expected to generate 60 new jobs within the first three years of the expansion and generate a new tax base through the construction of a new 40,000 square foot facility. The facility could eventually grow to approximately 85,000 square feet with future employment at the site reaching 100 to 125 jobs.
Since August, the footprint of the expansion project has already grown from 40,000 square feet to 52,000 square feet, Monticello Economic Development Manager Jim Thares told members of the Monticello City Council during its Nov. 12 meeting.
“The building has grown...during the careful planning review of their building needs,” Thares said of the UMC expansion.
Thares said that was good news for the City.
“It’s more value, more taxes, and in the initial nine years if a TIF District is approved, it will mean more increment flow that will make the whole thing more feasible economically,” Thares told the Council.
Mayor Brian Stumpf asked Thares if the absence of a UMC representative at an important public hearing meant there were concerns with the project.
“They were supposed to be here to answer your questions,” Thares said. “I know we’ve done this song and dance several times,” Thares said, referencing other continuances of public hearings on the expansion project.
“Is there some trouble with the grant application,” Stumpf asked Thares, referencing the $300,000 grant from the Minnesota Investment Fund.
“Not at all, Thares responded. “The hold-up is totally in (UMC’s) process- like the design of their building and their costing,” Thares responded.
A second public hearing scheduled during the Nov. 12 City Council meeting was also continued. That hearing was scheduled to discuss establishing an Economic Development TIF District for UMC’s 52,000 square foot expansion project.
