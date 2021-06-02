In-Person events
Library in the Park: Lakeside Memorial Park
Wednesday, June 9 from 2 to 4 p.m.
The Hardwood Creek Library will be at Lakeside Memorial Park for a pop-up library. Summer Adventure at Your Library starter packs, take and make project kits, will be available. Registration is not required; in case of inclement weather the event will be canceled.
Virtual events
FamilyMeans Memory Cafe
Thursday, June 10 from 2 to 3 p.m.
FamilyMeans Virtual Memory Café is a way for those with memory loss and their caregivers to meet new people, connect with others for support and laughter, and learn about community resources. Contact Jenny West, Community Educator at 651-789-403 or email jwest@familymeans.org for a link and instructions to participate.
Virtual Resume Writing
Tuesday, June 15 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Learn how to write resumes that emphasize skills and experience for any job. Discover strategies for customizing your application for various positions. This virtual workshop, hosted by Washington County Library and funded by MELSA, will be presented by The Loft. Registration is required. Register online at WashCoLib.org or call 651-275-8500.
