I sat on the exam table in the emergency room, trying to read my discharge instructions. I couldn’t focus, so I tried instead to concentrate on what the doctor was saying. An injury to my neck muscles, but no evidence of a concussion. “But what about this headache?” I asked.
It was early September of 2017 when I was heading out of St. Paul, eastbound on I-94. I was in the passenger seat, my coworker driving full speed. Until she hit the brakes to keep from hitting the car that stopped in front of us. Avoiding a crash, she sagged in relief. Then she glanced in the rearview mirror. A moment later a car from behind slammed into us.
My coworker was intact and jumped out of the car. The other driver had been on her phone, not watching the road.
“You don’t show signs of a TBI now,” the doctor said. “But they don’t always show up right away.” What is a TBI?
“If you don’t feel considerably better by the end of the weekend,” he said, “I want you to get an evaluation for a traumatic brain injury.” I wish I had insisted that the doctor put this in writing. In the legal process for insurance claims that followed over the years, my recollection of his verbal instructions would be questioned over and over.
The symptoms of my TBI slowly presented themselves. My eyes would go out of focus. Television and radio sounded painfully loud. A simple conversation with my husband pierced my ears. We had to turn our house into a noiseless tomb. The headache became a migraine that lasted for months.
Doctors could only say time would reveal how well I would function for the rest of my life. For months, I would spend my days in bed. Light sent sharp pain racing through my eyes. Noise was painful for years to come. Memory and comprehension became luxuries of the past. I had trouble understanding the simplest verbal instructions. I couldn’t read more than a few words at a time.
It took a year before I could drive for brief periods, staying on local roads, under the speed limit, glancing constantly at other vehicles. Everywhere I looked, drivers had cell phones to their ears, or eyes locked on their screens. I was frightened I would get rear ended again any moment.
I admired the brave testimony of other victims of distracted drivers, leading to Minnesota law banning hands-on cell phones while driving in 2019. I was elated.
“Are you talking on speaker?” I ask people who call me while they’re driving.
“Yeah!” they shout. “I’m talking to you through my car!”
The sound is joyful.
Sara Okstad lives in Center City and has resided in the St. Croix Valley for 20 years. She is a writer and loves the outdoors. She has worked as a park ranger throughout Minnesota.
