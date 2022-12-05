Back in 2011, then ISD 728 Superintendent Mark Bezek told me he was going to find the Elks a new football coach. Not find a teacher that could also coach, but find a coach and he would find the coach a teaching job.
He found Steve Hamilton in Georgia, and the rest, as they say, is history. Hamilton will complete his 12th season with the Elks Saturday when they take on Mankato West in the Prep Bowl.
What Hamilton has done for the Elk River football program is amazing. I did some research and I show his record at 96-36, nearly a 75% winning percentage. His teams have won six section titles and have made five trips to the state semi-finals and three trips to the Prep Bowl, winning the title in 2016. He is already the second winningest football coach in Elk River history behind Terry McLean’s 170-97-2 record. He will likely get his 100th win next season.
In my mind Hamilton has put Elk River athletics back on the map (no offense intended to the girls tennis program). People around the state know about Elk River football. I have to admit when Hamilton first arrived and started treating the forward pass like it was something that didn’t belong in football, I was skeptical.
He has proven that his power running offense will work if you have the horses up front to do the blocking. I am always amazed with how well quarterbacks that have played for Hamilton have all been very adept in carrying out ball fakes. Many times I still don’t know who has the ball until I see one of our backs sprinting toward the end zone.
I expect to see a huge Elk River gathering at U.S. Bank Stadium Saturday for the title game. Being an Elk River alum, it makes me very proud to wear the red, white and black.
Hamilton has established a football tradition in Elk River in a very short time. Kids want to play for him and a winning culture shows through in the program from top to bottom.
We are very lucky to have a coach like Steve Hamilton. He is making a difference every day in the lives of the kids he coaches, on and off the field.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.