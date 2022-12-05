22_8886.jpg
Erik Jacobson

Back in 2011, then ISD 728 Superintendent Mark Bezek told me he was going to find the Elks a new football coach. Not find a teacher that could also coach, but find a coach and he would find the coach a teaching job.

He found Steve Hamilton in Georgia, and the rest, as they say, is history. Hamilton will complete his 12th season with the Elks Saturday when they take on Mankato West in the Prep Bowl.

