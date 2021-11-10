A man who habitually drives with a revoked license is facing two felony drug charges after a traffic stop in Milaca.
Charles J. Allen, 35, of Princeton, was arrested on Monday, Nov. 1, in the 900 block of First Street East for driving with a suspended license.
Allen also could not provide any proof of insurance, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mille Lacs County District Court.
Mille Lacs County dispatch informed Milaca police officers that Allen was a habitual traffic offender and was charged with driving after revocation nine times in 2020. Dispatch also noted that Allen was a chronic offender of failing to appear for his court dates related to the driving-after-revocation offenses.
While being arrested by Milaca police, Allen allegedly attempted to conceal an item, later discovered to be a pipe used in smoking methamphetamine, the criminal complaint states.
A search of Allen’s vehicle allegedly revealed several baggies containing suspected controlled substances, the complaint states. Among the bags was one that tested positive for containing 1.53 grams of meth. A second bag contained 0.8 grams of cocaine, the complaint states.
Court records show that Allen has four prior controlled substance convictions and three controlled substance charges pending.
