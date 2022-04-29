WOOD LAKE
Way Opening Workshops is offering a guided walk with reflections, queries, and ritual during May, June and July.

Walking meditation provides an opportunity to engage in a spiritual practice in the presence of nature and community. Come alone or with another. All faiths and no faith are welcome.

The workshops will be held 6:25-7:30 p.m., May 22, June 26, and July 2, at Wood Lake nature Center in Richfield.

The cost is $10 per session.

To register, email wayopeningworkshops@gmail.com, or visit wayopeningworkshops.com.

