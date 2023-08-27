Guide to finding your way around Highway 169 business district

Determined to continue supporting local businesses along Highway 169, Together Elk River had the above map created for those wondering how to make their way around.

EVANS STREET - colored RED on the map

(Menards, Coborn’s, Northbound Liquor, Sammy’s Pizza)

- From south – Evans Street roundabout

- From north – Exit 197th Avenue

HOLT STREET - colored ORANGE on the map

(Aldi, Goodwill, The Noble Quilter)

- From south – Evans Street roundabout

- From north – Exit 197th Avenue

ELK PARK CENTER- colored YELLOW on the map

(Cub, Ashley, Pizza Ranch, USPS)

- From south – Evans Street roundabout

- From north – 190th Lane right-in-right-out

FREEPORT AVENUE - colored GREEN on the map

(Buffalo Wild Wings, O’Reilly, Burger King)

- From south – Main Street

- From north – 190th Lane right-in-right-out

DODGE AVENUE - colored LIGHT BLUE on the map

(Perkins, Hajime, Papa Johns)

- From south – 5th Street right-in-right-out

- From north – Main Street

CARSON STREET STATION - colored DARK BLUE on the map

(Chipotle, Jimmy John’s, Walgreens, Amore)

- From south – Main Street

- From north – Main Street

ZANE STREET - colored PURPLE on the map

(Walmart, The Home Depot, Pet Smart, Tractor Supply)

- From south – Zane Street right-in-right-out

- From north – Main Street

