Great River Faith in Action gala set; 'Diary of Anne Frank' auditions set; Transportation meeting set

Great River Faith in Action’s 15th Annual Gala fundraiser is set for Saturday, March 28, at Rockwoods in Otsego.
Social hour begins at 5 p.m. followed by the dinner at 6 p.m. There also will be comedy by Bill Arnold (from Triple Expresso), live and silent auctions, a wine wall, games and celebrating what God is doing in the community through Faith in Action.
Among the auction items are a hot air balloon ride in Stillwater, an airplane ride in Duluth, Vikings signed memorabilia, local items, and much more.
Tickets are $50 each. To purchase tickets, go to https://www.grfia.org or call 763-263-4277.
‘The Diary of Anne Frank’ auditions set
SOAR Regional Arts is seeking 10 adults and teens to fill the cast of “The Diary of Anne Frank.”
Audition dates are Monday, March 16, from 6 to 9 p.m. and Thursday, March 19, from 6 to 7 p.m.
Callbacks will be by invite only, following auditions on March 19.
Pre-register for an audition online at www.soararts.com.
The auditions will be held at the St. Michael City Center, 11800 Town Center Dr. in St Michael.
Rehearsals dates are March 23 to 27 and April 6 to May 7.
Not all cast members are called to every rehearsal or for the entire rehearsal time. A detailed schedule will be posted after auditions.
Performances will be May 9 and 10.
Visit SOARarts.com for more information.
Transportation event scheduled March 26
Commissioner Margaret Anderson Kelliher of the Minnesota Department of Transportation and Chair Charlie Zelle of the Metropolitan Council will discuss transportation and development needs in the north metro March 26 in Ramsey.
The event will run from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at The Fountains of Ramsey, 7533 Sunwood Dr.
The event is hosted by the Anoka Area Chamber of Commerce, Elk River Area Chamber of Commerce, MetroNorth Chamber of Commerce and Zimmerman Chamber of Commerce.
