Family: Clare (father), Sondy (mother), Blake (brother, 16)
City of residence: Eagan
What are your plans after graduation?
I’ll be attending the University of California, Los Angeles and majoring in political science. In addition, I will be in Navy ROTC and athletics.
Why did you choose this direction/field of study?
UCLA stood out to me because of their student body. Everyone is there for a larger purpose and loves to be a Bruin! Also, I have wanted to serve my country for a long time, and I’m extremely excited to start my military journey.
Did you have a mentor who helped you in some way? Who were they? How did they help?
The two mentors that have guided me the most are my parents. Each of them have taught me so much about resilience, work ethic, attitude, and communication skills. They have always pushed me to succeed!
What has been the most difficult part about the changes in learning models this year?
I feel safe saying that, with six different learning models in the last twelve months, the discontinuity has been hard for everyone. We yearned for a chance to connect in person again because the connections we have built in the classroom go much farther than we thought possible.
What have you, your friends and family done to make the most of the situation?
This year’s variability has challenged my peers and I to be flexible. Not only to seamlessly transition when the curtain calls, but to thrive in the upcoming situation. No other class in recent memory will be able say the same and we’re all the better for it!
What’s your favorite memory about high school?
My favorite memories of high school actually come from the athletic fields. Our teammates doubled as classmates in every sport, and I will miss the constant banter and fierce competition amongst us. High school taught us how to connect and accomplish great things together in the face of adversity.
What advice would you give to younger students?
Get involved! No matter what it is, every club or sport brings a unique perspective on life. The relationships that you build are what make your high school experience special. I advise every incoming student I encounter to find something they’re passionate about and pursue it!
