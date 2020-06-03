On Sunday, May 31, Spring Grove Public Schools held a graduation parade on what would have been the seniors' graduation day and ceremony, if not for the COVID-19 pandemic. Seniors donned caps and gowns and rode in convertibles down Main Street in Spring Grove and around Viking Memorial Park where they were given a special celebration by the community. Here is a sampling of the joyous celebration that day.
Graduate parade held for seniors
- Jordan Gerard The Caledonia Argus
Updated
