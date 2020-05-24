Gov. Tim Walz announced plans for phase two of the Minnesota Stay Safe plan in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The plans allow many businesses to reopen their doors June 1 with restrictions in place.
“These health guidelines are not an impediment to opening our economy. They’re the key to opening the economy,” said Walz, who still believes that Minnesota has yet to hit its peak of COVID-19 cases.
While Walz plans to make reopening a slow moving process, he acknowledged the importance businesses, like bars and restaurants, have in the economy. He also announced protections for employees who refuse to work in environments they feel are unsafe and may expose them to the virus.
“To Minnesotans, I understand the frustrations, but the science is too strong. We can’t pretend like this isn’t a big deal. We can’t pretend with 100,000 dead Americans that this is just going to go away,” said Walz.
June 1, bars and restaurants will be allowed to host no more than 50 people in an outdoor dining setting, with tables six feet apart. Customers will be required to make reservations and cannot sit with more than four people unless all patrons are family members, in which they can reserve a table for six.
Employees are required to wear masks and customers are strongly encouraged to do so until eating or drinking. Each business may choose whether or not to serve customers who aren’t wearing masks.
“The virus won’t allow business as usual. While it’s not perfect, it’s safe, and it’s moving the dial,” Walz said.
The governor encouraged cities to help restaurants find solutions to outdoor seating space and stay flexible when it comes to zoning requirements.
“MnDoT is looking into ways to find right of ways, sidewalks and parking spaces that might be available for outdoor dining. They’ll be releasing some guidance on that coming soon,” he said.
Salons, barbershops and other close proximity businesses like nail salons and tattoo shops will have to require patrons to make an appointment and wear a mask while limiting their capacity to 25%.
Campgrounds will also be opening June 1 as long as the facility ensures social distancing and sanitation is accessible. The same policy goes for charter boat services. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will post updates related to these activities on their website
Gatherings for religious or personal purposes are still limited to 10 people and limits on retail store capacity will stay in place. Walz also encourages employers to implement telework options for their employees if possible.
Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said that any data reflecting the impacts of the lift on the stay at home order is not yet available, but that models indicate an upswing of cases. Malcom said she estimates Minnesota will see its peak sometime in July.
“The measured approach to opening society makes sense, however there’s been a rise in hospitalizations and some of their ICUs are getting full. We anticipate that some hospitals, and perhaps all of them, will be moving to activate their surge capacity in the coming weeks,” she said.
As of May 21, there were 18,200 cases in the state with 809 deaths and 2,380 total hospitalizations.
Two-thirds of the positive tested COVID-19 patients no longer need to be isolated.
Since testing is still limited, this data is not representative of the total number of people in Minnesota who have or had COVID-19.
The next phase of Walz’s Stay Safe Minnesota five-step process will include increased customer capacities, indoor dining and the possible reopening of gyms, fitness studios and outdoor entertainment businesses like drive-in movie theatres and outdoor concerts. Worship services will also be able to expand capacities and begin indoor services again, however attendees will be required to wear masks.
Indoor entertainment including movie theaters and bowling alleys will remain closed until the next phase and large gatherings are prohibited indefinitely.
Details on Gov. Walz’s five phase plan can be found at: mn.gov/covid19/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.