Monticello and Big Lake residents will be able to partake in many outdoor activities beginning early in the morning of Saturday, April 18.
Gov. Tim Walz on Friday, April 17 lifted restrictions of his stay-at-home order to allow for outdoor recreational activities, including golf, fishing, boating, biking, and hiking that can be done while maintaining 6-foot social distancing requirements. Picnicking is also allowed.
" Although Minnesotans are strongly encouraged to stay close to their primary residences, many outdoor recreational activities are available close to Minnesotans’ homes and can be done safely," Walz stated in his April 17 order.
Groups within a single household may engage in outdoor activities or sports that do not allow for social distancing (e.g., soccer or basketball) but should not engage in such activities with members of other households, the Governor's order states.
Outdoor recreational activities allowed by Walz' executive order do not include performances, competitions, team events, tournaments, races, rallies, organized sports, spectator events, fairs, or any other events that involve the gathering of individuals in a manner that would preclude social distancing.
