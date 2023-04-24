New buildings that will make up a new Genesis dealership in Golden Valley will go up on the 8800 block of Wayzata Boulevard, seen here in the middle and the upper right corner of this map.
A five-story storage will allow for more inventory space.
Nestled between the Toyota dealership and the Jaguar/Land Rover dealership, at 8805 and 8905 Wayzata Boulevard in Golden Valley, The Luther Company is planning to build a Genesis dealership.
A five-story parking garage will also go up in the northeast corner of the property to hold inventory.
The Golden Valley City Council carried a motion to pass an amendment to an existing PUD at its April 18 meeting.
Construction will begin soon. Current plans finish the Genesis dealership this winter, with the parking ramp completed by late spring of next year.
Per the agreement with the city, all vehicle deliveries must take place on-site, not on the street. Trees need to be preserved.
Go to goldenvalleymn.gov to watch the council meeting in full and read the proposal in its entirety.
