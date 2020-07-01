80-year-old resident of Minneapolis, MN passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at the Mission Farms Nursing Home in Minneapolis, MN. A Funeral Ceremony will be held at 1 PM on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the Vineland Burial Grounds with Baabiitaw officiating. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia. Gizhibaawose, Edward “Eddie” Skinaway Jr. was born on March 13, 1940 in Cloquet, Minnesota to Mary Pendegayosh and Edward Skinaway Sr. He had a great sense of humor and liked to make others laugh and smile. Visiting, laughing with family, and taking long walks was how he liked to spend his time. Eddie enjoyed netting, spearing, trapping, and setting rabbit snares. He is survived by his brother, Warren Skinaway; and many loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary Pendegayosh and Edward Skinaway Sr.; brothers, sisters; and many relatives.

Load comments