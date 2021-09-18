ROSEVILLE — The Stillwater girls swimming and diving team improved to 3-0 in the Suburban East Conference with dual meet victories over Roseville and Irondale.
The Ponies received two victories from senior Eva Johns and an impressive diving performance from freshman Maya Kelly in a 102.5-74.5 victory over Roseville on Tuesday, Sept. 14 at Parkview Center School.
Johns recorded first-place finishes for the Ponies in the 200 individual medley (2:15.72) and 100 butterfly (1:03.23). She also led off Stillwater’s first-place 200 medley relay team (1:58.74) that also included Jayla Petersen, Lucy Paczosa and Abby Hansen.
Kelly has been a quick study in diving, but vaulted all the way up to No. 6 on the program’s all-time list with a winning total of 249.55 at Roseville. Similar to many of Stillwater’s outstanding divers from the past, Kelly has a background in gymnastics and that has translated well to the diving board.
The freshman started diving just a few months ago in the University of Minnesota’s diving camp, but is climbing quickly up the ladder.
“She just started diving in the summer, but she looks like a seasoned veteran,” Ponies coach Brian Luke said.
Maddie Reed (200 medley relay), Norah Naatjes (100 freestyle), Sydney Dettmann (500 freestyle) and Sophia Chau (100 backstroke) also delivered first-place finishes for the Ponies, who placed first in 10 of 12 events, including all three relays.
The Ponies are scheduled to compete in the Maroon and Gold Invitational on Saturday at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.
Stillwater 102.5, Roseville 74.5
200 medley relay — 1. Stillwater (Eva Johns, Jayla Petersen, Lucy Paczosa and Abby Hansen) 1:58.74; 3. Stillwater (Sarah Doeksen, Sophia Omann, Marie Tschoepe and Rhiannon Fay) 2:06.95.
200 freestyle — 1. Maddie Reed (St) 2:01.66; 2. Anika Wright (St) 2:01.99; 3. Sophia Chau (St) 2:06.53.
200 individual medley — 1. Eva Johns (St) 2:15.72; 2. Norah Naatjes (St) 2:16.76; 5. Ella Busch (St) DQ.
50 freestyle — 1. Ingrid Holm (Ros) 26.40; 2. Abby Hansen (St) 26.78; 3. Lucy Siedschlag (St) 26.83; 4. Annie Gritters (St) 26.85.
Diving — 1. Maya Kelly (St) 249.55; 2. Maddy Puhrmann (St) 183.40; 4. Kaia Bjork (St) 158.20.
100 butterfly — 1. Eva Johns (St) 1:03.23; 2. Lucy Siedschlag (St) 1:05.70; 3. Lucy Paczosa (St) 1:06.25.
100 freestyle — 1. Norah Naatjes (St) 56.04; 2. Ellie Kill (St) 57.40; 3, tie, Rachael Steele (St) 59.27 and Linnea Brandt (Ros) 59.27.
500 freestyle — 1. Sydney Dettmann (St) 5:17.92; 2. Jayla Petersen (St) 5:43.09; 3. Julianna Silva (St) 5:49.82.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Stillwater (Rhiannon Fay, Lucy Siedschlag, Sydney Dettmann and Ellie Kill) 1:46.31; 3. Stillwater (Katelyn Stacki, Luci Miller, Adelee Wrightsman and Olivia Nelson) 1:54.96.
100 backstroke — 1. Sophia Chau (St) 1:03.83; 2. Sarah Doeksen (St) 1:04.75; 3. Sarah Tague (St) 1:08.63.
100 breastroke — 1. Grace Campbell (Ros) 1:16.31; 4. Gaby Miller (St) 1:18.61; 5. Sophia Omann (St) 1:20.04; 6. Savannah Benson (St) 1:21.60.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Stillwater (Zoe Dorgan, Annie Gritters, Anika Wright and Maddie Reed) 3:56.16; 3. Stillwater (Julianna Silva, Ella Sorensen, Leah Cody and Addie Flock) 4:14.75.
Stillwater 92, Irondale 84
At Mounds View, Sydney Dettmann and Eva Johns each won two individual events to help pace the Ponies in a 92-84 conference victory over Irondale on Thursday, Sept. 9 at Edgewood Middle School.
Johns won the 50 freestyle (24.81) and 100 backstroke (58.63) events while Dettmann took top honors in the 200 individual medley (2:16.93) and 100 freestyle (55.17).
The Ponies also notched first-place finishes from Sophia Chau (200 freestyle), Margaret Reed (100 butterfly), Julianna Silva (500 freestyle) and Maddie Reed (100 breastroke).
“It was our first time in their new pool,” Ponies coach Brian Luke said. “They went from a five-lane pool to eight lanes, which is nice.”
• The Ponies also defeated Park 100-76 in an SEC dual meet on Thursday, Sept. 2 at Stillwater Middle School.
Stillwater 92, Irondale 84
200 medley relay — 1. Stillwater (Eva Johns, Maddie Reed, Sydney Dettmann and Ellie Kill) 1:52.46; 2. Stillwater (Bella Chau, Anika Wright, Margaret Reed and Norah Naatjes) 1:58.06.
200 freestyle — 1. Sophia Chau (St) 2:06.16; 2. Abby Hansen (St) 2:06.66; 3. Rachael Steele (St) 2:10.52.
200 individual medley — 1. Sydney Dettmann (St) 2:16.93; 3. Margaret Reed (St) 2:20.01; 4. Jayla Petersen (St) 2:23.71.
50 freestyle — 1. Eva Johns (St) 24.81; 2. Ellie Kill (St) 26.28; 5. Luci Miller (St) 27.89.
Diving — 1. Lulu Semakula (Ir) 230.25; 2. Maddie Puhrmann (St) 180.95; 4. Kaia Bjork (St) 155.20; 5. Kate Jentink (St) 135.95.
100 butterfly — 1. Margaret Reed (St) 1:03.73; 2. Jayla Petersen (St) 1:05.93; 3. Hailey Schmit (St) 1:07.70.
100 freestyle — 1. Sydney Dettmann (St) 55.17; 2. Anika Wright (St) 56.03; 3. Abby Hansen (St) 58.28.
500 freestyle — 1. Julianna Silva (St) 5:46.12; 2. Adelee Wrightsman (St) 5:51.38; 4. Shaeffer Watson (St) 5:53.89.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Stillwater (Norah Naatjes, Annie Gritters, Sarah Doeksen and Maddie Reed) 1:46.47; 2. Stillwater (Abby Hansen, Rhiannon Fay, Julianna Silva and Rachael Steele) 1:48.84.
100 backstroke — 1. Eva Johns (St) 58.63; 2. Bella Chau (St) 1:04.39; 3. Sarah Tague (St) 1:08.95.
100 breastroke — 1. Maddie Reed (St) 1:11.53; 2. Norah Naatjes (St) 1:10.30; 4. Anika Wright (St) 1:12.02.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Stillwater (Jayla Petersen, Rhiannon Fay, Annie Gritters and Abby Hansen) 3:53.46; 2. Stillwater (Leah Cody, Ella Sorensen, Sophia Chau and Luci Miller) 4:07.70.
