Centennial used a second-half penalty kick to break a scoreless deadlock, then added a second goal late to edge Blaine 2-0 in the Section 7AA girls soccer championship Oct. 22.

Blaine finished the season with a record of 8-4-2, including wins of 7-0 over Forest Lake and 3-2 over Andover in the first two rounds of the playoffs.

Champlin Park 3, Spring Lake Park 0

Champlin Park led by a goal at halftime before tacking on a pair of goals in the second half to defeat Spring Lake Park 3-0 in the Section 5AA semifinals Oct. 22.

The Panthers reached the semifinals with a 2-1 victory in overtime over Robbinsdale Cooper in the quarterfinals.

Blake 2, Totino-Grace 1

Blake topped Totino-Grace 2-1 in the Section 5A semifinals Oct. 22.

The Eagles finished the season with a 7-4-2 record.

Load comments