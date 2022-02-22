High octane. Low drama. Back to state.
A season of dominance will conclude at the state tournament for a fifth year in a row for the Andover girls hockey team, as the top-ranked and undefeated Huskies shut out Elk River/Zimmerman 6-0 in the Section 7AA championship Feb. 17.
"The team has played great and focused down the stretch of the season," Andover head coach Melissa Volk said. "It has taken great leadership, a strong work ethic, mental toughness and having fun with your teammates to go undefeated."
Madison Brown opened the scoring midway through the first period for Andover, giving the Huskies a 1-0 lead it would hold at the first intermission.
Elk River/Zimmerman managed to keep within striking distance deep into the second period, but couldn't crack an Andover defense that was anchored by goalie Courtney Stagman's 14-save shutout.
The Huskies' attack proved too much to hold down indefinitely, as back-to-back power-play goals by Isabel Goettl and Ella Boerger in a four-minute stretch late in the second period extended the gap to 3-0.
In the third period, Goettl added two more goals to complete a hat trick and Brown added a second goal of the night, another dynamic performance for a dazzling top line that has combined for 76 goals on the year.
"Our top line played great, having a hand in each goal," Volk said. "They are so successful because of their puck movement and defensive play."
Andover outscored its three section opponents by a combined 28-1, improving its season record to 27-0.
"Sections is always a fun time of year and we were ready for it," senior Ashley Grabau said. "Before our games we would say it is a business trip and that our game goal was to end our opponent's season. The energy with the team as always was extremely high, especially in the section finals, which always translates to how we play. It was a physical game which is what we like, but we played our game and took care of business.
"This team has an incredible bond, and everyone is so dedicated to the team and willing to work hard. I think our work ethic is a big attribute to how our team has success."
Andover earned the top seed in Class AA and was scheduled to play Brainerd/Little Falls in the state quarterfinals Feb. 24. Also on the Huskies' side of the bracket are No. 5 Gentry Academy and No. 4 Maple Grove. On the opposite side of the bracket, matchups are Northfield versus No. 2 Edina, and Burnsville versus No. 3 Minnetonka. Championship and consolation semifinals are Feb. 25, and placing games are Feb. 26.
It's the fifth year in a row at state for the Huskies, who were runners-up last season and state champs two years ago.
"It’s an amazing feeling to be back at state again with my teammates," Grabau said. "It is such an amazing opportunity that we have earned and worked for. There’s always so many emotions considering past years, but we are very excited and ready to give it all we got."
