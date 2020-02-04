Richfield rebounded nicely from a pair of tough losses with a 74-33 win at Columbia Heights in a Tri-Metro Conference game Jan. 31.
Senior forward Corrina Hartman led a well-distributed offense with 12 points. Molly Stark and Fametta Zubah each had nine points and Tianna Powell picked up eight points.
St. Croix Lutheran handed the Spartans a consecutive defeat for the first time this season in a 52-50 overtime score Jan. 28 at St. Croix Lutheran.
The Crusaders led 29-22 at halftime and Richfield pulled even in the second half before the home team outscored the visitors 6-4 in the extra session.
Richfield freshman Taleigha Powell led the way with 14 points while Tianna Powell added eight points and Samara Carlson had seven points.
Richfield is at Fridley Feb. 7 (6 p.m. tip-off), St. Anthony Feb. 11 and Visitation Feb. 13 before returning home to face St. Anthony on Feb. 15 with 7 p.m. starts.
Kennedy
Kennedy’s losing skid reached 14 games after Friday’s 87-51 loss at Chanhassen to drop the Eagles 1-19 on the season.
Freshman guard Ashlee Burchette had a season-high 24 points, as did Chanhassen’s Callin Hake, with the Storm leading 39-31 at halftime. Chanhassen pulled away by a 48-28 score in the second half as Kennedy’s Kali Kopka had nine points and they received six points each from Amaya Fierro, Mya Green and Nia Dawson.
Burchette also led the Eagles with 20 points in a 61-56 overtime loss to Jefferson Jan. 28. Jefferson led 19-14 at the break before both teams turned up the tempo to score a combined 67 points (36-31 edge to the home team Kennedy). Jefferson went on an 11-6 run to take control of the game.
Emily Roach led the Jaguars with 17 points followed by nine points from Hannah Petes and eight points each from Caroline Hemann and Angelina Chapple.
Kennedy will look for its first Metro West Conference win hosting Benilde-St. Margaret’s at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11. The Red Knights pulled out a 67-56 win on Jan. 14 in St. Louis Park.
Jefferson
The Jaguars’ win over Kennedy was the third victory in five games, starting with a 55-42 win over Byron at the Martin Luther King Day game played at Augsburg College Jan. 20.
Roach led Jefferson with 18 points, followed by 10 points from Makayla Martin as Jefferson pulled away from Byron with a 27-17 edge in the second half.
Jefferson followed up the win over Kennedy with another Metro West Conference win over Benilde-St. Margaret’s 54-51 Jan. 31.
Roach had a season-high 28 points to lead the team.
Jefferson returned home to face Irondale Saturday and emerged with a 65-57 loss, despite outscoring the Knights by six points in the second half. Irondale jumped to a 47-33 halftime lead which was more than enough for the non-conference win as Dora Okpara led the way with 26 points and Sarah Bickford poured in 16 points for the visitors.
Hemann, a freshman, paced Jefferson with a season-high 23 points. Roach added 17 points and Clay added 10 points.
Jefferson will look for revenge for a 79-45 loss at St. Louis Park from Jan. 14 with the two teams meet at Jefferson High School at 7 p.m. February 11.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.