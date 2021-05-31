Banken, Jerome Quincy, age 47, of Brooklyn Park, sentenced on 05/24/21 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of imposition for three years conditions of probation, serve 24 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, obtain permission before leaving the state, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Barfnecht, Brian Eugene, age 56, of Waverly, sentenced on 05/21/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $200 fine; 363 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, serve 20 days on electronic home monitoring, complete a Level II driving program and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Buckingham, Lance Emmanual, age 31, of Buffalo, sentenced on 05/17/21 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 36 months prison, provide DNA sample.
Erickson, Scott Gary, age 47, of Otsego, sentenced on 05/21/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Interfere with a 911 Call to 365 days jail; 335 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 30 days jail, undergo counseling and follow all recommendations, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, provide DNA sample, have no contact with victim, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Fitch, Jonathan Earl Swede, age 19, of Minneapolis, sentenced on 05/24/21 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 40 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, provide DNA sample, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 45 days jail.
Foss, Elijah Alan, age 41, of Maple Plain, sentenced on 05/25/21 for Probation Violations for Domestic Assault by Strangulation to 22 days jail.
Hill, Roger James, age 41, of Rockford, sentenced on 05/19/21 for Gross Misdemeanor DWI to 365 days jail, $50 fine; 362 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete a Level II driving program and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Huntington, Justin Dakota, age 21, of Clear Lake, sentenced on 05/25/21 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 17 days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, undergo chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail; 348 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 17 days jail
Lewison, Jeremy Allen, age 41, of Annandale, sentenced on 05/24/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Second Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $150 fine; 350 days stayed for three years on conditions of probation, serve 15 days jail, pay $150 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, serve 45 days on electronic home monitoring, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Melbostad, Sarah Michelle, age 41, of Hanover, sentenced on 05/19/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $200 fine; 363 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo therapy and follow all recommendations, attend a support group and verify attendance, serve 15 days on electronic home monitoring, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Miller, David Allen, Jr., age 42, of St. Michael, sentenced on 05/12/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Violation of an Order for Protection to 365 days jail, $300 fine; 359 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 6 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, remain medically compliant, complete the Wright County Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program and follow all recommendations, undergo a diagnostic assessment and follow all recommendations, have no contact with victim, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, serve 4 days on home detention, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Moceri, Cindy Desire, age 62, of Maple Lake, sentenced on 05/25/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $50 fine; 363 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete a Level I drug and alcohol class and provide proof of attendance, undergo therapy and follow all recommendations, remain medically compliant, attend Impact Panel and provide proof of attendance, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Sauer, Thomas Allen, age 33, of Buffalo, sentenced on 05/21/21 for Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 365 days jail; 364 days stayed for three years on conditions of probation, serve 1 day jail, provide DNA sample, follow all recommendations of treatment center, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete cognitive skill training, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Shoemaker, Craig Adam, age 31, of Blaine, sentenced on 05/24/21 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 42 days jail.
Skogen, Joseph Darrell, age 44, of Coon Rapids, sentenced on 05/20/21 for Misdemeanor Criminal Damage to Property in the Fourth Degree to 90 days jail; $1,000 fine; 45 days, $1,000 stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 45 days jail, have no same or similar violations.
Vincent, William Bill, age 19, of Maple Grove, sentenced on 05/19/21 for Felony Simple Robbery to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 60 days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, pay restitution, complete cognitive skill training, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Watkins, Maurice Antoine, age 45, of St. Michael, sentenced on 05/19/21 for Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct to 90 days jail, $100 fine; 88 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, have no contact with victim, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Wicks, Amber Jean, age 39, of Cokato, sentenced on 05/21/21 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 5 days jail, pay $75 public defender co-payment, provide DNA sample, follow all recommendations from treatment center, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete cognitive skill training, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Wiggins, Benny Michael, age 39, of Elk River, sentenced on 05/24/21 for Probation Violations for Violent Threats and Gross Misdemeanor Theft to 365 days jail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.