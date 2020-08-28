Eastview students create ChainRHEAction
Rhea Rajvansh loves science and technology.
From improving living standards to finding cures for cancer, science and technology “fosters so much innovation and makes our lives so much easier,” she said.
The rising junior at Eastview High School and Eagan resident said she is excited for her math and science classes this school year, but something has always bothered her.
“In a lot of my STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) classes, I’m the only girl,” Rajvansh said. “There weren’t many female teachers or female mentors.”
People aren’t always aware of the variety of career paths in STEM either, she found.
Rajvansh heard that if girls aren’t exposed to STEM career options by the time they are 12 years old, its unlikely they will pursue a STEM career.
That’s disturbing to Rajvansh.
She wants do her part to change that, so she started tutoring younger females and organizing STEM camps for girls who are primarily in middle school.
In June 2019, she held her first camp involving robotics.
“I basically took my knowledge from math and science class and formulated it into the camps,” Rajvansh said.
It blossomed into ChainRHEAction, a registered nonprofit that hopes to provide girls with educational opportunities all around the world and inspire them to get involved in more STEM-related activities.
The camps are usually three to five days long and involve a project and a guest speaker. They all have focus on a STEM career path.
She envisions ChainRHEAction becoming a long-term project where students become the teachers.
“My whole mission is to inspire other girls and for those girls to inspire other girls,” Rajvansh said. “We’ll eventually pass this torch to other girls. It will emulate a real-life chain reaction.”
There’s no cost to participate in the camps.
“We want to make sure it’s accessible to everyone,” Rajvansh said.
That includes males.
“It’s great to see males join our camps,” Rajvansh said. “It’s a powerful thing for a male to fight for this issue with us.”
The camps have gone virtual this summer, aside from a socially-distanced egg-drop challenge in a park.
One of the camp leaders, Eagan’s Evelyn Clark, a rising seventh-grader at Blackhawk Middle School, was part of that first ChainRHEAction camp in 2019.
“It really helped me learn more about my career choices,” Clark said. “Now, I’m going to host my own camp.”
ChainRHEAction technical director and rising junior at Eastview High School Anuska Chaudhari of Eagan led a camp earlier this summer where participants were presented a challenge to design a water filter along with an advertisement campaign and logo for the product.
“The whole idea was to blend STEM with entrepreneurship,” Chaudhari said.
Rising sophomore a Eastview and Lakeville resident Elisabeth Nielsen serves as the director of communications. She ran a camp earlier this year combining speech and debate with STEM.
“I found that a lot of girls don’t have the same confidence presenting their STEM idea,” Nielsen said. “So I used my skills in speech and debate to give them some ideas.”
In 20-30 years, when Rajvansh, Chaudhari, Clark and Nielsen are deep into their careers, Rajvansh said she hopes 50 percent of the STEM field is comprised of women.
“It’s an issue I’ve been fighting for the past three to four years, and I’m so happy these girls are fighting with me,” Rajvansh said.
She said 21 percent of the engineering workforce is comprised of women.
“I want to see a switching in that gender gap,” Rajvansh said. “I think it’s imperative to get more females in the field and get them at a young age.”
Once school starts next month, Rajvansh said it will be a challenge to continue at its current pace, but they’re planning to try.
A future camp is being planned for first- and second-graders along with a camp for high school students combining STEM with public policy for January.
Rajvansh hopes to reach beyond the borders of Dakota County.
“Last year we had a few students from Africa in the camps,” Rajvansh said. “I have some family friends from India and Africa join. The plan is to make it more international and make it accessible for everyone.”
For more information on upcoming camps and the nonprofit, visit chainrheaction.weebly.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.